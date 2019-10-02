Traffic

Officials break ground on CTA Red, Purple Modernization Project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest reconstruction project in CTA's history got underway Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Senator Dick Durbin and others broke ground for the first phase of major upgrades to the CTA's Red and Purple lines.

Crews will build a bypass designed to help with a bottle-neck where the Red, Purple and Brown lines intersect.

That's just one part of the massive project. The CTA will also rebuild track structure and four rail stations: Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr as well as install a new signal system on 23 track miles between Howard and Belmont.

Mayor Lightfoot speaks at groundbreaking for Red, Purple Modernization Project
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the groundbreaking of the CTA Red, Purple Modernization Project.



"Today is a historic day for Chicago transit as we begin the largest project in CTA history to modernize CTA rail service for the next century and rebuild the Red Line, the CTA's busiest line," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Public transit is the great connector of our city - and with this monumental project, we are building on our obligation to ensure Chicago's transportation network is accessible, reliable and affordable for all residents of this city so that our neighborhoods and communities are connected to jobs, education and opportunity."

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.
