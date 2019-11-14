Water main break closes lane of US 41 in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break is causing a traffic backup in Highland Park Thursday morning.The water main break occurred at around 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. 41 near Route 22. The break has closed the right southbound lane of U.S. 41, causing a backup of about a mile.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as water continued to flow from the main and police blocked off the lane.