TRAFFIC

Who's behind the creative safety signs on Illinois highways?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you noticed the safety messages displayed along Illinois' highways are sporting a more lighter tone lately? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Have you noticed the safety messages displayed along Illinois' highways are sporting a lighter tone lately?

The Illinois Department of Transportation has recently ramped up its digital messaging signs by creating an advisory group to come up with creative, meaningful messages to remind drivers to stay safe behind the wheel. They focus mainly on speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seat belt usage.

Recent examples include: "Han says Solo down, obey speed limits" and "Cars have bumpers, bikers have bones, share the road."

IDOT says there are federal regulations that mandate the message be related to traffic operations or safety. Still, the team finds a way to roll out messages to more than 100 signs statewide that coincide with current events whenever possible.

When the Loyola Ramblers were in the NCAA tournament, IDOT ran a message that said: "Buckle up so you can Ramble On."

Currently, dozens of signs across the state are displaying a World Cup-themed message: "Buckling up is always a good gooooooooooooooooooal."

To see all the digital messages currently displayed across the state, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficIDOTroad safetyIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News