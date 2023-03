Video obtained by ABC7 shows the two Canadian Pacific Railway freight cars tipping off the tracks.

Train derailment: 2 freight train cars seen tipping off tracks in Franklin Park | VIDEO

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A train derailed Sunday in west suburban Franklin Park.

Video obtained by ABC7 shows the two Canadian Pacific Railway freight cars tipping off the tracks.

The train was carrying wheat and other cargo, officials said.

Metra trains running in the area were delayed for about two hours until this train was righted and removed.

No one was injured.