'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars featured in South Austin's Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant

Proceeds from the Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant go toward helping support homeless transgender youth.

Proceeds from the Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant go toward helping support homeless transgender youth.

Proceeds from the Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant go toward helping support homeless transgender youth.

Proceeds from the Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant go toward helping support homeless transgender youth.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a night of acceptance at the third annual Windy City Trans Visibility Pageant on Saturday.

The event was held at the Kehrein Center for the Arts and featured stars from the hit TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Proceeds from the pageant go toward helping support homeless transgender youth.

The event also coincides with International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is on Sunday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.