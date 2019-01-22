TRAVEL

Concrete pieces fall on tracks at Union Station, impacting Metra trains and injuring a man

Metra's Milwaukee District line was impacted Tuesday evening as officials investigated reports of concrete falling on tracks at Union Station in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several concrete pieces fell onto the tracks at Union Station in Chicago during the Tuesday evening commute, Metra officials confirmed.

Track 5 on the north side of the station was closed as a precaution, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Milwaukee District Line trains were also impacted.

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after he was hit by falling debris. He was in stable condition Tuesday night at Rush University Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Metra received reports of the fallen debris at about 5 p.m.

