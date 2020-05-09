coronavirus chicago

Delta suspends service at Midway through September to minimize COVID-19 risk

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Delta is temporarily suspending service at 10 locations, starting Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those locations is Chicago's Midway Airport.

The airline said this is to allow more frontline employees to minimize their COVID-19 exposure risk while customer traffic is low.

"The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together," said Sandy Gordon, senior vice president - Domestic Airport Operations. "By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines."

Service will be suspended at least through September, but Delta will continue providing essential service to impacted communities via neighboring airports.

Delta has announced an 85% reduction in its second quarter schedule, which includes reductions of 80% in U.S. domestic capacity and 90% internationally.

The airline recently announced it will require customers and employees to wear face coverings throughout their trips.

Delta has extended waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through Sept. 30, 2022, to customers with canceled travel through September.
