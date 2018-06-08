TRAVEL

New Metra BNSF schedule starts Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Metra BNSF train line schedule begins Monday, June 11. (WLS)

The new Metra BNSF train line schedule begins Monday, June 11.

The finalized BNSF schedule took into account the new Positive Train Control safety system and comments from over 2,000 people who provided feedback on the initial proposed schedule.

Metra has posted the final version of the new BNSF schedule HERE.

Some trains have been added while others have been eliminated for commuters coming from a big part of DuPage County.

Metra said they made changes to train arrival and departure times to address gaps in service and changed some train numbers. They have also added and removed stops in response to customer feedback. View the full list of changes made to the BNSF as a result of customer feedback HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmetratrainsDuPage CountyCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
Pack Like a Pro with the Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray
More Travel
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News