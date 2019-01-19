EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5097601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several inches of snow fell Friday night and Saturday morning in Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5097601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several inches of snow fell Friday night and Saturday morning in Chicago.

A United Airlines plane skidded off the runway at about noon Saturday at O'Hare International due to slick conditions as a snowstorm moved through the Chicago area, the airline said.Flight No. 656 from Phoenix to Chicago offed the concrete surface. None of the 129 people on the flight were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department."It was a little unsettling when I looked over and we were in the grass," said passenger Lydia McAfeeThe passengers were escorted off the plane and then bused to the terminal.There was no word on the status of their flight.Between 4 and 9 inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area.