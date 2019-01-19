TRAVEL

United plane skids off runway at O'Hare

Passengers escorted off a United Airlines plane that skidded at O'Hare Airport on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A United Airlines plane skidded off the runway at about noon Saturday at O'Hare International due to slick conditions as a snowstorm moved through the Chicago area, the airline said.

Flight No. 656 from Phoenix to Chicago offed the concrete surface. None of the 129 people on the flight were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

"It was a little unsettling when I looked over and we were in the grass," said passenger Lydia McAfee

Several inches of snow fell Friday night and Saturday morning in Chicago.



The passengers were escorted off the plane and then bused to the terminal.

There was no word on the status of their flight.

Between 4 and 9 inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area.

Click here for more about the winter storm.

