CTA Red Line station evacuated at Jackson and State in Loop in Chicago

[Major Delays] Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown with residual delays and congestion after an earlier reroute. More: https://t.co/Q1xpx31bpG — cta (@cta) April 16, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Red Line station at Jackson and State was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a mechanical problem, a CTA officials said.As a result, Red Line subway trains are being rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, according to the CTA website.After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops: Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt.Then, trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.For service toward Howard, after stopping at Cermak-Chinatown, trains will then be diverted to the above-listed elevated stations, in the opposite order, through Armitage and then make all normal stops from Fullerton to Howard.