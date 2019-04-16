Travel

CTA Red Line station evacuated at Jackson and State in Loop in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Red Line station at Jackson and State was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a mechanical problem, a CTA officials said.

As a result, Red Line subway trains are being rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, according to the CTA website.

After stopping at Fullerton, 95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops: Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt.



Then, trains will stop at Cermak-Chinatown and make all normal stops to 95th/Dan Ryan.

For service toward Howard, after stopping at Cermak-Chinatown, trains will then be diverted to the above-listed elevated stations, in the opposite order, through Armitage and then make all normal stops from Fullerton to Howard.
