A random act of kindness sent a feel-good message to a Florida mother this holiday season. A man gave up his first-class airline seat for mom and baby flying to a children's hospital.Kelsey Zwick knew the flight with her 11-month-old daughter, Lucy, was not going to be easy."I have a baby, a roller, a diaper bag, then I have an oxygen concentrator which she needs," said Zwick.After Zwick made her way to her economy seat near the back of the plane, a flight attendant approached her, revealing a passenger in first-class wanted to give up his seat for Zwick and her baby.Zwick said, "I start making jokes to everyone saying sorry this is a long flight, and the flight attendant comes over and says 'excuse me, the man in 2D is waiting to switch seats with you'.... just stared at him looking quietly crying and then that was it. He's like, 'your welcome, your welcome.' "But when the Orlando to Philadelphia flight landed at the gate, Zwick was unable to find the mystery man to learn his identity.She posted a message to Facebook which went viral with over 600,000 likes. She wrote that she was taking Kelsey, one of a set of twins who were born prematurely, to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and couldn't believe how blessed she was.Zwick wrote she wished she could find the man and thank him, "For seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy. It reminded me how much good there is in this world."Officials with American Airlines saw the posting and put Zwick in touch with the man in 2D: Jason Kunselman."I was waiting in line to board," Kunselman said. "And this young lady with a small child and she came up and had the normal roller board luggage and also which I found out later was an oxygen concentrator. I went up and asked the flight attendant if she thought she would be more comfortable sitting up in my seat, and I would take the one in the back."Zwick was overcome with his generosity and unable to hold back her tears."The next thing I know she came walking up crying, and said 'thank you,' and I said, 'you're welcome' and headed back towards the back of the plane. It just seemed like the right thing to do."