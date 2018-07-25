Tips for late summer travel deals

Late summer is a good time to jump on some travel deals before the kids head back to school, according to travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.Tornatore visited the ABC7 studio to talk about which destinations have some of the best prices right now.Zip lines, mountain coasters and the Festival of Arts.Flights from Chicago to Denver: $1473-star hotel in Breckenridge: $130 a nightIt's hot but fun!Flights from to Houston: $2134-star hotel in Houston: $82Hurricane Season means dealsFlights to Miami: $2504-star beachfront Miami hotel: Starting at $125August typically cheapest to visit Sin CityBook airfare and hotel together for best dealsThe city offers more than gamingAirfare and 3-nights at a hotel: Starting at $352