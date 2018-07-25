Tips for late summer travel deals

Late summer is a good time to jump on some travel deals before the kids head back to school, according to travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.
Tornatore visited the ABC7 studio to talk about which destinations have some of the best prices right now.
Colorado
Zip lines, mountain coasters and the Festival of Arts.
Flights from Chicago to Denver: $147
3-star hotel in Breckenridge: $130 a night
Southern cities like Houston and New Orleans
It's hot but fun!
Flights from to Houston: $213
4-star hotel in Houston: $82
Caribbean and South Florida
Hurricane Season means deals
Flights to Miami: $250
4-star beachfront Miami hotel: Starting at $125
Las Vegas
August typically cheapest to visit Sin City
Book airfare and hotel together for best deals
The city offers more than gaming
Airfare and 3-nights at a hotel: Starting at $352
