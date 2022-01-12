'This was my home': Matteson Travelodge evacuation forcing 80 families to find alternative housing

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Families living in the Matteson Travelodge need to evacuate by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Matteson fire chief said.Crews are working to make repairs at the hotel by the deadline, which would allow it to stay open.The warning seemingly came out of nowhere, said Amanda Chavez, manager of the hotel."The code enforcer, police officers they came maybe like six squad cars, kinda scared everybody," Chavez said. "Some of them even walked in with a key card that we had gave them just in case and were just entering into rooms , used the key cards we gave them just in case and were just entering into rooms scaring people."Matteson Fire Chief Michael Bacon said the evacuation is necessary because of several safety violations involving the sprinkler system and fire alarm issues with the fire protection system."At this time, they have four outstanding violations with sprinkler deficiencies, six outstanding violations with their fire alarm system. An example of the current fire alarm system is the notification of the audible and visual alarms on the second and third floors are not working," Chief Bacon said.Management said there has been a delay in getting the work done because of the pandemic.For long-term residents like Lisa Perez, who has been staying at the hotel with her granddaughter for a year, has no place else to go."I don't have a car, money, anywhere to go," Perez said. "This was my home for a year. It's very devastating. It's nerve-wracking. I mean, all in one."The hotel works with churches and other organizations to provide a room for people who otherwise don't have a place to stay, of the. About 30 families remained Wednesday morning with no other choice but to wait and see what happens next.The manager herself lives at the hotel with her five children and is worried about not having a backup plan."We don't have nowhere to go, we don't even have a car to transport ourselves," Chavez said.In a statement, the Matteson Fire Department said, "There is a lengthy report that entails an abundance of code and safety violations concerning the facility over the past 10 months. Amongst the numerous violations include non working alarm and sprinkler systems on the upper levels. It was patrons of the hotel who initially informed the police department in February of 2021 that the smoke detectors were not functioning. From that a full inspection was performed on the property. Over 20 rooms did not have functioning smoke detectors. Numerous other violations were noticed by Fire Department Officials."The hotel will be allowed to open if it can pass an inspection Wednesday. Matteson police are working to find housing for the affected residents.