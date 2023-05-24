Environmental activists plant trees to help underserved neighborhoods

Volunteers and conservationists from environmental advocacy organization Openlands are digging deep and getting dirt to beautify.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an on-going effort to bring more trees to underserved Chicago communities.

Volunteers and conservationists from environmental advocacy organization Openlands, along with sponsors UPS and Arbor Day Foundation, are digging deep and getting dirt to beautify.

"It's important to think beyond just tomorrow," Corporate Volunteer Carlos Huezo said. "We're really investing in the future and ultimately in our future for our generations and our kids as well."

RELATED | New data tool powering multi-million dollar plan to equitably plant trees in Chicago neighborhoods

The volunteers planted 25 trees in La Villita Park in Little Village Wednesday as part of Openlands' work to add tree canopy to parts of the city historically left behind.

"It's so important to just say not only do we need to clean up the industrial waste in these neighborhoods, but we need to double down on green space and nature," Openlands volunteer Laura Derks said.

Data from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative's latest tree census shows Chicago's tree canopy needs help.

In the past 10 years, Chicago's tree canopy has gone down from 19% to 16% according to the census. Areas of concern are interconnected to Chicago's history of poverty, racism, the environment and health.

The neighborhoods with the lowest canopy are on the South and West Sides, some with less than 10% coverage. Neighborhoods with the highest canopy tend to be on the North Side of the city, with Forest Glen at the top of the list with 46% coverage.

The areas of Chicago with the lowest average canopy cover were given the lowest grade under historic redlining.

Tree census data shows the Little Village area has just 11% tree canopy.

"There is a phrase among tree people that says the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is immediately," Openlands Community Arborist Tom Ebeling said.

Volunteers said while the new trees are small now, they are love letters to the future, especially in heavily industrialized areas like Little Village.

"Tree canopy is one of the major environmental issues that we can work towards in a very tangible way as a community," Ebeling said.

In April 2022, the city announced a plan to plant 75,000 trees in five years. The city said it planted 18,000 trees in 2022, exceeding their goal of 15,000 for that year.

To find out how you can request a tree for your yard, visit the City of Chicago or Openlands websites for more information.