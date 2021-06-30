Tri-State Tollway crash: 1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55; SB lanes blocked

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway Wednesday morning in the southwest suburbs, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway just south of I-55 as one semi-truck rear-ended another semi-truck,One person in the crash has died, police said. Further information on the death were not immediately available.Police are investigating the crash. All southbound lanes are blocked and are being diverted to either the outbound or inbound Stevenson Expressway, causing significant delays.