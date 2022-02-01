Community & Events

Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the stage

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Trinity Irish Dance Company is getting ready for a big performance.

The dancers are preparing to return to Auditorium Theatre on Saturday, February 5th for one night only.

The company hasn't really performed in the last two years so dancers are excited to get back on stage.

After performing in Chicago, the dancers head to Philadelphia and will then spend a week at The Joyce Theater in New York City.
