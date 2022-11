Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say

Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city's Gresham neighborhood Sunday.

Police said two of the victims are teenagers.

Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

A 15-year-old boy is in good condition and a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition.

Police said a third person, was also taken to the hospital, in critical condition.