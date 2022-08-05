1 killed in Tri-State Tollway crash in SW suburbs

Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway in the southwest suburbs Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash involving a car and a semi-truck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 at around 12:30 a.m.

One person in the car was killed in the crash, police said.

Police had blocked three lanes of traffic, but around 5 a.m. the crash was moved to the shoulder an all lanes were back open.

The crash is under investigation.