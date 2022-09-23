IL Sen. Dick Durbin blasts Trump's claim he could declassify documents 'even by thinking about it'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is blasting a claim from Former President Trump after he said Wednesday night he could declassify documents "even by thinking about it."

"Laughable, that is just laughable," Durbin said. "To think that a top secret classified document, literally, that could risk the lives of people who are helping the United States in its defense, could be somehow sanitized by Donald Trump just thinking about it is really, really ridiculous."

The Department of Justice is moving forward with its investigation into the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, a court ruled Trump provided no evidence he declassified the documents and did not prove he had a personal interest in them.