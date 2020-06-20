Endangered Blanding's turtles released into wild by Nature Conservancy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 70 endangered turtles were released into the wild Friday by the Nature conservancy.The Blanding's turtles were released in Lee County, about 100 miles west of Chicago. The species is known for the markings on their face that look like smiles, and is one of seven endangered turtle species from Illinois.Scientists collected eggs a year ago and raised the turtles from hatchlings. They are now old enough to survive in the wild.The turtles carry tiny transmitters so scientists can track their well-being and survival rates.