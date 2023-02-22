Twin sisters become valedictorian, salutatorian of their New York high school

Gloria and Victoria Guerrier are twin sisters and they are also West Hempstead Secondary School's valedictorian and salutatorian. Sonia Rincon have more on their incredible achievement.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Two twin sisters have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of their New York high school's graduating class.

Gloria and Victoria Guerrier secured the No.1 and No. 2 rankings at West Hempstead Secondary School this year, with a 105.3 grade point average and 104.9 GPA, respectively, finishing in the top 5% of their graduating class, according to a news release by the West Hempstead Union Free School District.

The 17-year-olds, who are fraternal twins, learned the news last Wednesday and said they were both "very happy" they had realized their longtime dream.

"It was nice just to know that I made it and I achieved my dream that I've been wanting for so long," Gloria Guerrier told "Good Morning America."

Victoria Guerrier added, "We had been working for this for a long time but we never know what can happen in the four years, so we're very happy that it turned out the way we wanted."

West Hempstead Secondary School Principal Joseph Pumo said he's not surprised the Guerriers made it out on top, noting they both share a strong tenacity and that he could "not be more proud" of them.

"From the very beginning, the first time anybody meets them, you can tell that they are special young ladies and that their ability to create a goal for themselves and create a plan and stick with that plan and their persistence was evident," Pumo told "GMA."

Over the last four years, the Guerrier sisters say they've been "very competitive," especially with each other.

"Whenever I would get a certain grade, and it wouldn't look like hers, we would always compete, and it really helped us push each other and improve and always constantly reflect on how we're doing," Victoria Guerrier said.

Gloria Guerrier echoed that sentiment. "It's like the saying, 'How iron sharpens iron.' We really use each other to improve upon ourselves," she said. "I think that level of competition between us was what really helped us."

Victoria Guerrier said her message for other young students, especially young girls, is that their dreams are possible.

"Throughout my high school journey ... I've learned to overcome self doubt, because we all have it," she said. "We all have those thoughts of, 'Can I do it? Can I do it?' I would tell those young girls looking up to me that anything is possible, truly. And if you set your mind to it, you can achieve."

In addition to their academic prowess, the high school seniors are both athletic superstars, both earning All-State honors in track and field, a sport they hope to continue in college.

The Guerrier sisters will be attending Yale University in Connecticut in the fall and plan on majoring in computer science, specifically in artificial intelligence.

"We do want to both major in the same thing -- artificial intelligence -- but I think I want to move more into neural technology, with helping certain patients who have been limited physically learn to overcome their physical disabilities with technology," Victoria Guerrier said.

Meanwhile, Gloria Guerrier, who said she's more drawn to science and math, is thinking of focusing on "devices and apparatuses for consumers."

Although the young women have had their fair share of similarities, there's one thing they do know they won't be doing together on campus: being each other's roommates.

"I want to stay as far away from her as possible. I think we've been roommates for long enough. We shared the same room forever so I think it's best to venture out and meet a new circle of friends," Gloria Guerrier said.