Chicago Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game hosted by Dex Millions, Twista

A celebrity basketball game in Chicago lets celebrities compete for bragging rights while working to stop violence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebrity basketball game in Chicago lets celebrities compete for bragging rights while working to stop violence.

Dexter "Dex Millions" Dale, CEO of StarLink Entertainment, established the Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game. Rapper Twista is one of the celebrities that will be playing this year.

Dex Millions said he was inspired by his love of basketball and his desire to put an end to Chicago's gun violence to create the event. They joined ABC7 in studio to talk about this year's game.