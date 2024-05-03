ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 3, 2024

We're still talking all thing Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, it's time to access the Bears rookie class.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: May 3, 2024 We're still talking all thing Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, it's time to access the Bears rookie class.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: May 3, 2024 We're still talking all thing Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, it's time to access the Bears rookie class.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: May 3, 2024 We're still talking all thing Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, it's time to access the Bears rookie class.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8pm and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m.

We're still talking all thing Chicago Bears. Now that the draft is over, it's time to access the Bears rookie class. Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined Dionne to discuss the incoming class for the Bears.

Dionne sat down with Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent, and he spoke about how he's looking forward to his second season with the Bears.

The Chicago Sky hit the court Friday night for their first exhibition game. ABC7 checked in with the Sky to see how their young rookies are adjusting. Dionne also looked at the past week of the Cubs and the White Sox.

Two local colleges are hitting their strides, now heading into their sports spring championships. Northwestern's women's lacrosse team is looking for back to back NCAA championships. The Chicago State Cougars are making school history as their women's tennis team made the NCAA Tournament.

Dionne also shared final thoughts and a look forward to the Chicago sports week ahead.