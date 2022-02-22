Happy 'Twosday': Rare 2/22/22 occurrence won't happen again for 400 years

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- This is not your average Tuesday... because it's "Twosday."Today's date on the calendar is 2/22/22, a palindrome that reads the same forwards and backwards. Even rarer, every number is the same.Babies who came into this world today have an even more special birthdate than their parents anticipated. Mia Grace Damian was born at Northwestern Medicine's Prentice Women's Hospital at 12:45 a.m. to Alex and Frank Damian."We didn't even realize the significance of the date until we were getting admitted to the hospital," said Alex Damian. "We were like, she could be born on 2-22-22."The new parents said their daughter was actually due on the 27th, but labor started several days early.Others had their eye on this date long ago, and planned to celebrate it in a special way. A popular choice was weddings as many either headed to the chapel or said their vows via Zoom, like Abigail and Enrique Perez. Together for five years, Abigail said she knew this date would be special.And seniors at Concord Place Assisted Living in Northlake chose this date for a party celebrating the return of more social engagements. They dressed appropriately, too, in tutus.And all this celebration was justified. The next "Twosday," in which February 22 falls on a Tuesday, won't happen for another 400 years, in 2422.