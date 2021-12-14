diabetes

Type 1 diabetes research gets more than $15M boost from JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala

ABC 7's Judy Hsu emceed the event
EMBED <>More Videos

Type 1 diabetes research gets more than $15M boost from JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's One Dream Gala was back in person Saturday night at McCormick Place.

The annual event raises funds to help find a cure for the 1.6 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes.

ABC7's own Judy Hsu was the emcee for fundraiser.

This year's One Dream Gala raised $15,165,000, topping the record $8.5 million JDRF Illinois raised at the 2020 event. It marks the single largest fundraising event in JDRF's history.

topped the record $8.5 million JDRF Illinois raised at the 2020 event, making it the single largest fundraising event in JDRF's history.

JDRF is currently funding 150 research projects and 70 clinical trials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagosouth loopcharitydonationsfundraiserdiabetes
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DIABETES
Our Chicago: Type 1 diabetes
Damon Williams talks relationships ahead of the holidays
Taste-testing toddler funds diabetes research through ice cream
See a doctor if your child has this skin discoloration
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News