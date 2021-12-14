Type 1 diabetes research gets more than $15M boost from JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's One Dream Gala was back in person Saturday night at McCormick Place.The annual event raises funds to help find a cure for the 1.6 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes.ABC7's own Judy Hsu was the emcee for fundraiser.This year's One Dream Gala raised $15,165,000, topping the record $8.5 million JDRF Illinois raised at the 2020 event. It marks the single largest fundraising event in JDRF's history.topped the record $8.5 million JDRF Illinois raised at the 2020 event, making it the single largest fundraising event in JDRF's history.JDRF is currently funding 150 research projects and 70 clinical trials.