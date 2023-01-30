Waukegan activists rally for nationwide change, transparency in policing after Tyre Nichols' death

Lake County Black Lives Matter rallied for nationwide change after the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols video was released.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Community activists came together in Waukegan on Monday to share their pain over the death of Tyre Nichols.

"Why, in 2023, is this still happening? This isn't the 30s. It isn't the 1800s. This is 2023, and we're still having these problems," said The Antmound Founder Anthony McIntyre.

The video footage showing Memphis police officers pepper spraying and pummeling the 29-year old prompted widespread horror.

It was released three weeks after the incident, as part of swift action from law enforcement officials that included charging five officers with second-degree murder and disbanding their specialized police unit.

SEE ALSO | 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols' death relieved of duty

"We definitely want to thank the police department in Memphis for releasing the video tape as soon as possible. That's very important in regards to being transparent," said Tio Hardiman with Violence Interrupters.

The Lake County Chapter of Black Lives Matter said it wants to see transparency as the goal of district attorneys across the country. They cited the case of Marcellis Stinnette, a passenger in a car who was shot and killed in 2020 by former Waukegan Officer Dante Salinas during a traffic chase.

"One of the police officers was fired. But, it took two years for the officer to the charged, and still, today, no video footage has been released," said Clyde McLemore with Lake County Black Lives Matter.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said no officers involved in the shooting of Stinnette remained employed by the city, and that efforts are made to be as transparent as possible. She also added that she is horrified by the murder of Nichols.