French bulldogs dress up in holiday attire for annual ugly sweater party in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dog owners decked their Frenchies in their best holiday attire for a good cause Saturday.

The fifth annual ugly sweater party returned to Rizzo's Bar and Inn in Wrigleyville.

The event benefits the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

The organization spends $100,000 a year in vet bills for dogs in need.

The rescue group is also always looking for new volunteers.