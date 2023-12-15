'Simply From The Heart' to host a patient pamper party at UI Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Simply From The Heart" is a local organization that hosting a pamper party to bring some extra cheer to pediatric patients at UI Health.

Jackelyn Kastanis, the founder of the nonprofit, along with Savannah Wood joined ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk more about the glam event happening today. It is happening at 12 noon cst at the UI Health Children's Hospital. It is located at 1740 West Taylor St., in Chicago, Illinois.

Kastanis is looking for community partners, donations and volunteers to help continue her mission of supporting women and children who are battling serious diseases, click here or Text "SFTH" to 41444 to Donate.