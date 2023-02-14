2 students injured in accidental chemical spill during UIC class, university says

Two students were injured in an accidental chemical spill during a UIC Chicago chemistry class, the university said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two students are recovering on Tuesday after an accidental chemical spill at the University of Illinois Chicago.

The undergrads were in chemistry class when it happened. The university said one has a minor hot water injury, and the other has a minor acid injury.

One student was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital, but has already been released.

Further information was not immediately available.