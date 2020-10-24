UIUC Jewish students file complaint alleging university allows for anti-Semitic hostile environment

"Being a Jew at UIUC comes with immense hate and hostility," one student said.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Jewish students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who say they've faced anti-Semitic harassment filed a complaint on Friday with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

According to a release from the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the University has allowed a hostile environment to proliferate on its campus in violation of the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The center helped prepare the complaint along with Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer LLP and in consultation with the Jewish United Fund, and Hillel International.

It claims Jewish and pro-Israel students have been subjected to an increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism over the past five years.

"Being a Jew at UIUC comes with immense hate and hostility" said Ian Katsnelson, a third-year student. "I've been called a genocide supporter, a white supremacist, and harassed; all for being publicly Jewish. And all of this in front of the administration-who did nothing."

Students say swastikas have been found on campus, items such as menorahs have been vandalized and Jewish fraternity houses damaged.

"We gave UIUC seven months since the complaint was filed to address the ongoing harassment," said Alyza D. Lewin, President of the Brandies Center. "We hope public awareness of this dire situation will prompt the university to finally acknowledge and address the egregious anti-Semitic harassment it has swept under the rug for far too long."

ABC 7 Chicago has reached out to the UIUC for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoischampaign urbanaeducationswastikahate crimeanti semitismharassmentlawsuithate speechjewishstudentsuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Little Village CPD shooting ID'd
La Grange college freshman, 18, dies from COVID-19
PAWS Chicago temporarily waiving adoption fees for some pets
IN reports 2,765 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Married man charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend, newborn baby
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
NADS hopes to show capabilities of those with Down syndrome in fashion show
Show More
Anthony Alfano shows off Halloween 2020 costume: Derek Hough of DWTS
Airline furlough worries Chicago flight attendant with COVID-19, heart condition
IL top doctor breaks down during plea to fight COVID-19 fatigue
Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
Chicago Weather: Sunny but very chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News