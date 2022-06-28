Summer programming begins at Union League Boys & Girls Clubs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Union League Boys & Girls Clubs has launched it summer programming.
All clubs are open and offering all-day programming at no cost to families.
Activities include physical recreation, art, and STEM. Meals are provided.
"It's safe to say that we really just encompass all that our kids need," said Program Director Anabel Hernandez. "It's over a hundred years that we've been serving communities with the highest hardships."
Angeles Munoz recently graduated high school. She's a Club One member and has been going to programming for years.
"I basically grew up here," said Munoz. "They taught me how to be a better person, how to be better for the community."
You can still enroll. To learn more, click here.
