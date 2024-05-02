University of Chicago fossil lab opens in Washington Park

A University of Chicago dinosaur fossil lab opened Thursday in Washington Park, showcasing the discoveries of archeologist and professor Paul Sereno.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new University of Chicago fossil lab opened Thursday on the South Side.

It's home to 6,000 square feet of dinosaur fossils.

Among the fossils at the lab is one of the largest crocodiles ever discovered. It measures 40 feet, and the skull is 6-feet long.

It roamed the earth about 110 million years ago. The "Super Croc" is one of world-renowned paleontologist and University of Chicago professor Paul Sereno's most well known findings.

The fossil is on display while scientists are still working with it at the Washington Park lab.

"It took me almost 30 years to figure out I can't do work if I can't share it," Sereno said.

Sereno has travelled the four corners of the Earth searching for dinosaurs. He has discovered several new species, some more than 150-million years old.

Along the way, he and his teams have also uncovered some of the earliest human remain, including a mother and two children buried while holding hands.

The discoveries are at his brand new lab in Washington Park. Students are hard at work there, but it also doubles as a museum that welcomes visitors.

"I know there's nothing like this... nothing as great as this," said Cecilia Butler with the Washington Park Advisory Council. "And I want the world to know, to come to Washington Park."

The building at one time was a car wash, but Sereno determined the space would be perfect for the lab. With the help of the community, he expects it will be a place where he can share his love and enthusiasm for archeology with students.

"Now I realize the importance of having this in the Washington Park Community and how it can open the eyes of a lot of young people," 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell said.

Sereno said he developed his love for archeology from experiencing museums, and he says he hopes to share that with younger generations.

"I believe there are a lot of kids that can experience that," Sereno said. "But they need to get up close and personal... get into a lab, and get out of school."

Because it is a working lab, Sereno says he plans to be there quite a bit, not only working, but also being available to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with visitors.