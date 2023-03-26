'Dino Works' roars back to life at Wonder Works Children's Museum in Oak Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dinosaurs big and small will take over Wonder Works Children's Museum from March 29 to April 2.
"Dino Works" is roaring back to life for a five-day family-fun adventure.
The delightful showcase has something for every aspiring paleontologist, no matter your age. You can bring the entire family for an enjoyable day, featuring a wide array of dinosaur activities, starting with the giant T-Rex skeleton greeting them as you enter.
Tickets are $13 for members and $26 for non-members. Wonder Works and Wonder Works CLIMB members only are eligible for discounted admission. Everyone over the age of 12 months, adults and children alike, need a ticket.