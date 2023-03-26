"Dino Works" is roaring back to life at the Wonder Works Children's Museum in Oak Park, IL.

'Dino Works' roars back to life at Wonder Works Children's Museum in Oak Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dinosaurs big and small will take over Wonder Works Children's Museum from March 29 to April 2.

"Dino Works" is roaring back to life for a five-day family-fun adventure.

The delightful showcase has something for every aspiring paleontologist, no matter your age. You can bring the entire family for an enjoyable day, featuring a wide array of dinosaur activities, starting with the giant T-Rex skeleton greeting them as you enter.

Tickets are $13 for members and $26 for non-members. Wonder Works and Wonder Works CLIMB members only are eligible for discounted admission. Everyone over the age of 12 months, adults and children alike, need a ticket.