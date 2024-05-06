Field Museum unveils one of science's most important dinosaur fossils: Archaeopteryx

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Field Museum is home to one of the most important fossils ever discovered.
It's called the Archaeopteryx. It once had feathers, hollow bones, clawed wings, fifty tiny teeth and a long bony tail.
It's one of the earliest known dinosaurs that also qualifies as a bird.
On Monday, the museum unveiled the fossil to the media saying it's the earliest bird known to science that proves Darwin's theory of evolution.
The fossil was unearthed by quarry workers in 1990 and has been in the hands of private collectors ever since.
A coalition of supporters helped the museum procure it. It first arrived two years ago, and most of the skeleton was obscured by a top layer of rock.
The fossil will go on public display on Tuesday. It will be removed in June to be prepared for its permanent display in the fall.