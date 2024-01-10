Field Museum Chicago hosts 'Dino Detectives' event for kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Field Museum wants to test your dinosaur knowledge Wednesday night. You might be surprised by some of the revelations.

Kids will uncover the criteria paleontologists use to decide what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur.

The free, interactive class, "Dinosaur Detectives: Dino or Di-Not?", is Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Galvin with Varsity Tutors is hosting the class for kids of all ages.

"They're going to be asked questions to challenge their knowledge, and they're going to be breaking down using scientific analysis to understand what is a dinosaur, what is not and what are the differences," Galvin told ABC7 Chicago Wednesday morning.

To sign up, visit Varsity Tutors' website.