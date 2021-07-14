COVID-19 vaccine

University of Chicago Medicine, Loyola Medicine requiring COVID shot for all employees, volunteers

Loyola vaccine: Those who do not meet COVID-19 shot exemption criteria, fail to get vaccinated will be terminated
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
UCMC, Loyola Medicine requiring COVID shot for employees, volunteers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago Medicine said it will now require all employees, volunteers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID.

Loyola Medicine made the same announcement last week.

The University of Chicago has also announced COVID-19 vaccination-related requirements for university employees and students. The Medical Center's requirement will apply to anyone who is employed by UCMC and to UCMC volunteers and contractors at both the Hyde Park campus and other UCMC sites.

RELATED: Columbia College, DePaul requiring students to get COVID vaccines for fall semester

UCMC's vaccine mandate is consistent with the current vaccination policy, which includes the requirement that employees be vaccinated against influenza every year, the medical institution said.

Religious or medical exemptions will be considered, UCMC said.

At Loyola, exemptions are available for religious or health reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved. Employees who do not meet criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will face termination of employment, Loyola said.
