Some UIC faculty striking after months of negotiating, no contract

UIC on strike: Union said it's working to secure more 'fair and equitable' contract

There is a UIC professor strike Tuesday, involving some of the educators at the University of Illinois-Chicago. They have failed to reach a contract.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some educators at the University of Illinois-Chicago are going on strike Tuesday.

There have been months of negotiations, but no contract.

The strike comes after UIC and the UIC United Faculty union failed to reach an agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday, and, as a result, some of the faculty in this union will not be teaching their classes Tuesday.

UIC Union faculty went on strike last November after working without a contract since August.

The university said classes in the Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and Law will be held as scheduled, as the union does not represent staff in those schools.

The union said it's working to secure a more "fair and equitable" contract. That includes fair salaries, clear workload policies and job security for its 1,500 union members.

UIC said it's prepared to uphold good-faith negotiations, but said Tuesday's strike is not in the best interest of students.

University officials released a statement, writing in part, "UIC values the faculty for their key role in upholding and championing the university's academic mission. Based on the shared principles between all involved, the university remains optimistic that a fair and beneficial bargaining agreement can be achieved."

A rally is scheduled for noon Tuesday on the campus' quad. That will include guest speakers and the union's president.

Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday.