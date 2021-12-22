COVID-19 vaccine

13-year-old boy nearly dies from COVID; mom regrets not getting son vaccinated

"I don't think anybody should feel safe and think it's not going to make its way into your house."
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old boy recovers from COVID-19; mom regrets not getting son vaccinated

CHICAGO -- It was just a few days ago when Talia Iracheta and her kids became sick with COVID-19. But while she recovered quickly, her 13 year old son Sebastian did not.

"I noticed he started coughing up blood and after two days of that, his breathing was getting progressively worse, so we decided to the emergency room," said Talia Iracheta.

Iracheta took Sebastian to Stroger Hospital where her family doctor realized the teenagers condition was declining rapidly.

"It looked very much like he was going to end up on a ventilator, we were not sure he was going to make it," said Dr. Mark Loafman, Cook County Health Family Medicine Chairman.

Sebastian was transferred to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

"When you are sitting there looking at your child and you don't know if they are going to live or not, you don't know if they are going to make it it's a struggle to see," said Iracheta.

The struggle weighed on Iracheta even more because Sebastian was not vaccinated.

"I know earlier in the season when he was eligible, they were in the clinic a couple times we had the vaccine right there, there was some hesitancy, they were waiting," said Loafman.

Iracheta was concerned about missing time off of work. She thought there was plenty of other times to get her son vaccinated. A decision she completely regrets.

"I would have missed a month of work to make sure this didn't happen if I could look into the future,' said Iracheta.

Fortunately, this week Sebastian's condition took a turn for the better. He was discharged Wednesday from the hospital and was able walk into his own home.

Iracheta is pleading with other hesitant parents to get their children vaccinated immediately

"I don't think anybody should feel safe and think it's not going to make its way into your house," said Iracheta.

While Sebastian's mom is grateful her son alive and home in time for Christmas, she is concerned about how COVID will affect his health in the long term.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocovid in childrencovid 19 vaccineteencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
Some Chicago Black businesses fear mandate will keep patrons away
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
IL reports 16,581 new COVID cases, 66 deaths
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
TOP STORIES
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, husband carjacked in Broadview: police
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Lake Zurich girl collects hundreds of toys for tornado victims
IL reports 16,581 new COVID cases, 66 deaths
Some Chicago Black businesses fear mandate will keep patrons away
Holiday travel shows no sign of slowing despite COVID surge
Show More
Amazon workers walk out of Cicero facility
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
1 critically injured in shooting at Sox-35th CTA Red Line station
Chicago Meals on Wheels veteran makes last delivery
Barrington girl,16, distributes Christmas meals to families in need
More TOP STORIES News