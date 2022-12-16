UpRising Bakery cancels drag show after domestic terror threat warning issued for LGBTQ+ community

UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills canceled another drag show after a U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security terrorism bulletin for the LGBTQ+ community.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban bakery has canceled another drag show citing a safety warning from the government.

UpRising Bakery in Lake of the Hills was scheduled to host the "Slay Belles" show on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The owners announced they're calling off the drag show because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently issued a terrorism bulletin for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is a shame we need to cancel," Uprising Bakery wrote on their Facebook page. "We are saddened that there are people out there with such disregard for the lives and safety of our fellow humans, but it's sometimes vital to pause and regroup in order to win future battles."

Instead, the bakery said it plans to hold a Pride Party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to show solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Over the summer, Uprising Bakery had to cancel another drag show when someone vandalized the building with hate messages.