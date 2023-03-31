Uprising Bakery in Lake in the Hills to stay open after vandalism

Uprising Bakery in Lake in the Hills will stay open after it was vandalized last year after a planned drag show.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Uprising Bakery and Café will be staying open in Lake in the Hills.

The bakery was set to close Friday following months of protests, threats and vandalism. The business was targeted after the owner planned to host a drag show.

She needed at least $30,000 to keep the doors open. A GoFundMe campaign surpassed that goal.

The owner said she'll stay at the current location for now while exploring other locations to move to.

In a statement, the owner said, "Because of the groundswell of support, we are able to stay open. People want us in McHenry County. Uprising is more than a bakery with vegan and gluten-free choices, it is a safe space. We will stay in McHenry County because that is my home. We are exploring new locations to move at a future date. In the interim, we will focus on the bakery and close the café in mid-April. We will use that space for private events and some retail products on consignment.

We still need community support to keep the business running. As long as our supporters continue to come to us for vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and custom bakery goods as well as catering, we will continue to serve them!"