CHICAGO (WLS) -- UPS is holding a three-day national hiring event with the aim of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers to support the holiday shopping rush.
The events run through Saturday.
UPS continues to hire 2,000 seasonal employees in the Chicago area for its annual "UPS Brown Friday" event.
Over the last three years, UPS says about one-third of seasonal workers hired by UPS were later hired in a permanent position.
Events in Chicago are taking place on Thursday include
--8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 100 S Lombard Rd in Addison
--3-7 p.m. at 6700 W 73rd St. in Bedford Park
--3-7 p.m. at 1399 S Jefferson in Chicago
--3-7 p.m. at 2525 Shermer Rd in Northbrook
--3-7 p.m. at 2049 N Hicks Rd in Palatine
For more information, visit www.jobs-ups.com/BrownFriday
UPS holding hiring events for seasonal jobs
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News