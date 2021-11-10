Chicago group Urban Growers Collective up for award at UN Climate Conference

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago group is up for a big award at the UN Climate Conference Wednesday..The Urban Growers Collective is pioneering ways to create renewable energy and sustainable food in communities and building a Better Chicago with climate in mind.From the governor of Illinois, to climate-centric organizations, Chicago has been represented well at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland."We're one of six finalists within the climate adaptation category," said Brandon Lov, development associate of Urban Growers Collective.Chicago's Urban Growers Collective's is up for the "Climate Challenge Cup"-for its work on creating a more environmentally friendly and equitable Chicago. The cup is an international competition that celebrates partnerships aimed at combating climate change."We're creating a closed loop natural system that's also recirculating economic opportunity with in the community as well," said Erika Allen, CEO and co-founder of Urban Growers Collective.The UGC serve the South and West side communities by growing sustainable food and turning the scraps into renewable energy with the help of community partners like the University of Illinois Chicago."We're having conversation about what our feedstock looks like bringing our food scraps for processing and how that could enhance our program," said Cynthia Lee Klein-Banai with UIC.