US-14 in Woodstock closed after serious crash

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating a serious crash on US-14 in northwest suburban Woodstock Tuesday morning.The crash occurred on US 14 East and the intersection of Route 47. US-14 between IL-47/S Eastwood Dr and Lake Ave. is closed both directions and northbound 47 from Hercules Road is also closed.It is not known how long the road closure will last.One car was reportedly split in half in the crash. Authorities have not confirmed information about any injuries.The McHenry County Sheriff and Woodstock police and fire are investigating the crash.