US Capitol riot: How extremist groups mobilized with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigative reporter Chuck Goudie has an in-depth discussion with Professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss about why federal law enforcement believes white supremacist extremists and other anti-government fringe groups are the greatest domestic terror threat facing the United States right now.Miller-Idriss directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at the American University in Washington, D.C.Professor Miller-Idriss explains how several extremist groups mobilized on January 6th with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence at the Capitol.She tells the I-Team she believes the Biden administration will need to approach our country's extremism issues on multiple levels because counterterrorism policing is not enough. Miller-Idriss says so many are vulnerable to persuasive online propaganda and more people need to be trained to recognize signs someone is being radicalized.