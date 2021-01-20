I-Team

US Capitol riot: How extremist groups mobilized with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence

By and Barb Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigative reporter Chuck Goudie has an in-depth discussion with Professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss about why federal law enforcement believes white supremacist extremists and other anti-government fringe groups are the greatest domestic terror threat facing the United States right now.

SEE ALSO | Security on high alert in Washington DC in days before presidential inauguration
250 Illinois National Guard troopers will be deployed to the Capitol complex and downtown Springfield.



Miller-Idriss directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at the American University in Washington, D.C.

Professor Miller-Idriss explains how several extremist groups mobilized on January 6th with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence at the Capitol.

She tells the I-Team she believes the Biden administration will need to approach our country's extremism issues on multiple levels because counterterrorism policing is not enough. Miller-Idriss says so many are vulnerable to persuasive online propaganda and more people need to be trained to recognize signs someone is being radicalized.

SEE ALSO | Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded
"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.

Related topics:
presidential inaugurationwhite supremacistsus capitolterrorismjoe bidenfbii teamu.s. & worldsecurity
