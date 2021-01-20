US Capitol riot: How extremist groups mobilized with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence

SEE ALSO | Security on high alert in Washington DC in days before presidential inauguration
Miller-Idriss directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at the American University in Washington, D.C.
Professor Miller-Idriss explains how several extremist groups mobilized on January 6th with some pro-Trump supporters to incite violence at the Capitol.
She tells the I-Team she believes the Biden administration will need to approach our country's extremism issues on multiple levels because counterterrorism policing is not enough. Miller-Idriss says so many are vulnerable to persuasive online propaganda and more people need to be trained to recognize signs someone is being radicalized.
