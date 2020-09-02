Exclusive interview: US economy has 'turned a corner' in rebound from COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of Labor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6397895" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Additional federal assistance for Illinoisans who lost their jobs, and wages, due to COVID-19 may be coming to residents soon, despite misgivings from the governor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American economy has "turned a corner" as businesses try to rebound during the pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Labor declared Tuesday.In an exclusive interview with ABC7 Chicago, while touring local facilities, Secretary Eugene Scalia said he anticipates the newly-enacted United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will help the economy grow faster.He added that most sectors of the economy are seeing growth but also acknowledged that some industries have been hit harder as some Americans continue to struggle."Manufacturing, as we see here, but services, tourism; we're seeing progress in most sectors in the economy now in bringing people back, even in leisure and hospitality. But we know there are areas that have a lot of room to improve" he said.Scalia said safe workplaces are critical to effectively re-open for all industries.The August unemployment rate is due out on Friday.