US soldier from Aurora killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan, city says

(The City of Aurora)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A U.S. soldier from Aurora was one of the two U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan, city officials said.

The City of Aurora announced Saturday night that 21-year-old Miguel Villalon has died.

Villalon, a graduate of East Aurora High School, was serving in Afghanistan when he was fatally struck by an improvised explosive device in Kandahar province, Aurora officials said

RELATED: 2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
EMBED More News Videos

Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan



The Taliban has taken responsibility for the attack.

"Our prayers and condolences are with the Villalon family during this tragic time," said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, a veteran of the United States Army. "Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today. Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines."



The U.S. military did not identify the service members killed, in keeping with Defense Department rules.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroratalibansoldiersafghanistan waru.s. & worldafghanistansoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm batters Chicago area, 1K+ flights canceled
2 teen girls missing from same block on SW Side: police
Woman killed in crash with FedEx truck on I-90: police
Armed robber hits Schaumburg Jewel store
Video captures apartment fire, explosion in Wisconsin
Middle school teacher faces child porn charges in NW suburbs
Tortoise whose sex drive helped save species returns to wild
Show More
California man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
3 apartments burglarized on 1 block in Logan Square: CPD
Teen killed in Englewood shooting identified
More TOP STORIES News