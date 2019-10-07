USPS truck stolen on NW Side, witnesses say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Witnesses said a U.S. Postal Service truck was stolen in Chicago's Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side Sunday afternoon.Witnesses told ABC7 they saw a mailman chase after his truck after someone got in and drove it away.Chicago police said they responded to a reported auto theft in the 3400-block of North Overhill Avenue at about 2:28 p.m. after the victim told police someone got into their car and drove away. Police have not confirmed if the stolen truck was a U.S. Postal Service truck.