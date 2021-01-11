data journalism

How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?

By Grace Manthey
LOS ANGELES -- As COVID-19 vaccines are starting to be administered around the country and the world, we've built an interactive tool to help you find out how many vaccine doses have been distributed and administered in your state.

These numbers come from the CDC and are updated Monday-Friday. These counts may differ from individual state counts due to reporting lag.


Graphic not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

Across the U.S., where the outbreak has entered its most lethal phase yet and the death toll has climbed to about 375,000, politicians and health officials have complained over the past several days that too many shots were sitting unused on the shelves because of overly rigid adherence to the federal guidelines that put an estimated 24 million health care workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line.

Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.

Many states are responding by throwing open the line to others and ramping up the pace of vaccinations, in some cases offering them 24-7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check where you are in line
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
311 complaints: Data reveals zip codes with most unresolved calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends grieve loss of loved ones
IN woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory extended
IL reports 4,776 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Madigan 'suspending' campaign to continue as Illinois House speaker
Show More
Some CPS students return to in-person learning
US announces new sanctions over 2020 election interference
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Serial burglar who wore layers of clothing to elude officers arrested
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
More TOP STORIES News