Lake Forest nonprofit helps all kids feel loved with Valentine's Day care packages

Fill a Heart 4 Kids is creating care packages for foster kids living in group homes. Fill a Heart 4 Kids is a nonprofit based in Lake Forest, which helps more than 1,000 homeless kids and foster kids living in group facilities.
The organization is hosting Project Valentine with the goal of creating more than 2,000 care packages for children.
From now until Friday, volunteers can visit the organization's shop in Lake Forest, located at 270 Market St.
The hours are:
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 3 to 5 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.
You are asked to sign up. For information about volunteering, contact Margiealpert@fillaheart4kids.org.